In an effort to empower the Pakistani market with local assembly and to put Pakistan on the world map for innovation-driven technology, Dcode- a local smartphone manufacturer has come up with two smartphones.

A local smartphone manufacturer emerges in Pakistani market

In October 2020 the idea behind Dcode was conceived. The enthusiasm to get the ‘Make in Pakistan’ tag can be easily observed as it took just a few months to come up with manufacturing assembly. In March 2021, the company built its first factory in Karachi. In April 2021, it was Awarded Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorization by PTA. Now in July 2021, it has come with two smartphones named Bold and Cypher.

Cypher by Dcode:

Cypher has come with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM having Octa-core 2.0 GHz 12 nm processor. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. As far as the Display is concerned, it has a giant 6.55″ HD display having 720 * 1600 resolution along with a punch hole. The device has a triple camera setup having 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Macro lens). The front camera is 8 MP. The company provides fingerprint sensors at the back and also offers a face unlock security feature.

It has a massive 4050 mAh battery that gives up to 450 hours standby time and almost 13.3 hours of talk time. It supports dual SIM, external memory up to 1 Tb, and is available in Shadow Black color only.

Bold BY Dcode:

Bold has 4GB RAM + 64 GB ROM. As far as the CPU is concerned, it has come with a 2.0GHz 12 nm and MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The device has a 6.53″ IPS Drop Notch display having 720*1600 resolution. Bold has a 16 MP AI Triple Camera whereas the front camera is 8 MP. It also supports Finger Print at the back & Face Unlock security. It offers dual SIM support and external memory of 265 GB.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery offering Up to 135 hours of Standby Time and Up to 45 hours of Talk Time. Bold is available in two color variants, i.e. Teal & Iron Black.

The prices of both these devices are not mentioned on the official website.

The government had released Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy 2020 last year which has attracted new investors and firms who are taking a keen interest in the mobile manufacturing industry of Pakistan. While the Dcode is covering the overall journey at a fast pace, will it be able to compete with GFive and Qmobile that are already operating in the same market?

Furthermore, Samsung and OPPO are poised to enter local assembly in Pakistan market and are probably waiting for the implementation of approved recommendation of policy, how will Dcode survive in the market? The company should have a unique long-term plan to push its devices to the market that is already conquered by tech giants, otherwise, it will have to witness the fate of GFive.

Also Read: Samsung & 21 other Companies Get Authorization For Mobile Manufacturing in Pakistan