A Slew of Galaxy S22 Features are Coming to Older Flagship Phones: Samsung

With the launch of the latest Galaxy S22 series, the tech giant Samsung introduced a ton of new features. Some of these new camera features are now being rolled out to earlier Galaxy flagship handsets, including foldable devices. Furthermore, the company has announced that it will bring the OneUI 4.1 update to the past 6-7 flagship models.

The Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20 and Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G will all get the Nitography feature from the Galaxy S22, according to a post in the Samsung Community. This feature allows the selfie camera to take pictures in a portrait mode during nighttime. In addition to that, the ability to adjust lighting position is also being added to the portrait mode for all the aforementioned devices except the Galaxy S20.

If you have an older Samsung flagship handset and own a pet, your smartphone will be able to recognize your pet. Both the front and rear cameras will recognize your furry buddies. The company will be launching this feature for the Galaxy S21, S21 FE, S20 FE, Note 20, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G alongside the Flip 2, Fold 2, Fold 3, and Flip 3.

If you use your Samsung smartphone to record a lot of videos, the company is about to release a useful feature for you. With the OneUI 4.1 upgrade, the telephoto lens on the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, and Galaxy S21 FE will be able to make portrait videos. Close-up videos of faraway subjects are also possible with this feature.

In addition to Expert Raw, telephoto lens support is coming to pro/pro video mode on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company intends to release these features for the Z Fold 3, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 later this year. The Galaxy S21 series will also be getting benefit from Samsung’s collaboration with Snapchat, enabling the users to experience the camera features in the social media app. Finally, OneUI 4.1 moves the camera modes to a new location. The “Single Take” mode, for example, has been moved to the “More” menu.

