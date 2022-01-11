A YouTuber Makes $800 Worth of Cryptocurrency through Tesla Car

Elon Musk’s popular ‘Tesla Model 3’ car is known for being fully automated, driverless, and of course fully electric. However, great minds are always innovative and an American YouTuber proved it with its brilliant idea. Siraj Rawal is an American software engineer, data scientist, and YouTuber who provides services to a number of organizations through his small company. He also provides free Artificial Intelligence education via his YouTube channel. Smartly enough, Siraj started to make $800 a month in cryptocurrency from his Tesla car.

How Siraj earns crypto through the Tesla Model 3?

It should be noted that the process of making cryptocurrency is called ‘cryptocurrency mining’ or simply ‘mining.’ The process requires powerful microprocessors which consume a lot of electricity. So what Siraj did is that he installed a free cryptocurrency mining software in his Apple Mac Mini M1 laptop and afterward he connected it to a 12-volt power supply socket in his Tesla car.

Not only that, but he also connected the extra GPU (graphical processing unit) attached to his laptop to the Tesla car’s power supply. So, whenever he drove a car, his laptop started making Ethereum cryptocurrency at the same time. Siraj Rawal says that when the price of Ethereum was at its peak last year, he was making a cryptocurrency worth $800 per month.

Car Warranty Would be Revoked in case you want to follow Siraj’s path:

The company warranty is revoked in case of tampering with the car, but Siraj says he took the risk and is now taking advantage of it. It should be noted that he is not the first person to create cryptocurrency from Tesla cars but other ‘experts’ have also been creating cryptocurrencies by taking advantage of the potential of this car.

