WhatsApp’s New Search Filters Allow you to Easily Find any Message in the Group Chat

WhatsApp keeps updating itself to make it more user-friendly and provides more options for the convenience of the users. Now, a recent report from WABetainfo suggests that WhatsApp has begun to launch a bunch of new useful features for users with Business accounts. These new features will enable the business account users to filter chats and messages through the advanced search filters. According to the report, WhatsApp is releasing new advanced search filters for users with the latest beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android and iOS.

Three new Advanced Search Filters for WhatsApp Business:

Consequently, WhatsApp Business beta users will now be seeing three new options when they look for chats and messages. These three new options include,

Contacts

Non-contacts

Unread

Get More Specific Search Results with the Advanced search filters:

The report also entails that the users will also have the option of combining different filters to get more specific search results. For instance, the feature will enable the users to search for photos from non-contacts by using two separate filters. However, the report suggests that this feature will only stay limited to Business account users. Till now, we have no news regarding when the feature will be available for non-beta users but we can expect that it will be launched with future updates in the upcoming weeks or months.

WhatsApp is also reportedly intending to launch a new section under the search option for non-Business account users. As per the sources, the company will soon introduce a “Businesses Nearby” section that will enable the users to search for businesses near their location that are available on WhatsApp.

