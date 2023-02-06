AI & Technology To Displace 85 Million Jobs by 2025

Advertisement

Soon a very alarming and tense situation is going to take place as Artificial Intelligence, AI, and technology are together expected to displace around 85 million jobs by the year 2025. We have come across this finding from the latest Global Risks Report 2023 issued by the World Economic Forum. The alarming thing is that with the rise of AI tools, such as ChatGPT and more, many jobs are expected to be displaced.

No doubt, AI and Technology have posed a threat to humanity and jobs for a long time. But now the reports claim that the middle manager positions would be impacted the most.

Is AI Coming For Your Jobs? No doubt, the growth of AI and technology is very important in the economic growth of the country. A CNN report has recently added that professionals such as accountants, bookkeepers, report writers, journalists, and anyone in the commodity and sales work field are at a greater risk of losing their jobs to a bot. The report also claims that Doctors, who are in the field of drug interaction are expected to be at risk. So, if you are one of these mentioned professionals then brace yourselves as you are going to face a very tough time in the coming future.

If we talk about recent times, a few jobs have taken a major hit due to technology, especially in the field of Autoworkers and Music. It is due to certain machines that have displaced jobs that would otherwise require 30 to 40 workers. If we talk about the field of music, songwriting, and producing, AI tools such as AIVA help has also displaced jobs. Even though, digital artists are also at risk due to the rise of AI.

The point worth mentioning here is that despite displacing 85 million jobs, reports claim that 97 million jobs are also expected to be created due to the growth of AI and tech. According to CNN, experts have stated that while technology may displace jobs, only a few parts are expected to be impacted. He further added:

“AI and tech won’t replace you. But someone who knows how to use these tools might replace you,”

At the end of the day, The fact is that technology is being developed to make certain processes easier for humans. So, we must learn how to adapt and use it efficiently as opposed to feeling threatened.