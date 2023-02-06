Real-life Squid Game Seems A Very Bad Idea: Here’s Why?

Advertisement

Some people already knew that the idea of turning Netflix’s Squid Game into a real-world reality show was a bad idea. Isn’t it? No doubt, it turned out right because a bunch of contestants are seeking legal action against the Netflix-produced reality show due to unsafe working conditions. They said that they were traumatized because participating in what they claimed was a rigged competition is more than trauma.

Real-life Squid Game Contestants Are Not Happy At All

Reports claim that the Squid Game reality show wrapped up filming last Monday. Reports by Rolling Stone claim that four former contestants of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge have alleged that the streamer and its co-production studios, Studio Lambert and The Garden, forced them into inhumane working conditions. Let me tell you that Squid Game: The Challenge was actually announced in June last year after the success of the mega-famous Korean drama. It got 1.65 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days on Netflix.

Many contestants of the reality show claim that they suffered from trauma as the competition was rigged. A former contestant stated:

"All the torment and trauma we experienced wasn't due to the game or the rigor of the game. It was the incompetencies of scale — they bit off more than they could chew."

According to previous reports, 10 contestants even required medical attention for injuries they suffered while filming the reality show. Among them, pneumonia, a herniated disc, a torn knee tendon, and an ear infection were the major ones. A few contestants were asked to stand still while playing “Red Light, Green Light” at 26° Fahrenheit (-3° Celsius) weather in 30-minute increments during a nine-hour filming session which caused such injuries.

At the time, a Netflix representative even told that:

"It invested in all the appropriate safety procedures in order to ensure the health and safety of its cast and crew members were maintained. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue."

Another complaint alleges that the show was rigged. According to reports, numerous contestants in the reality show including Instagram and TikTok influencers were scripted to move forward to the next round of the competition regardless of whether or not they completed a game. No doubt, it artificially increases the intrigue for on-screen storylines. One former competitor told:

“The funny thing is, equality and fairness was the main theme of the original Squid Game,”

A bunch of contestants had their blood squib packs go off and they were claimed to simultaneously be eliminated from the reality show. According to them, the show’s producers eliminated them despite the fact that they successfully completed a game. A former player claims that:



“Instead of Squid Game, [they] are calling it ‘Rigged Game.’ Instead of Netflix, they’re calling it ‘Net Fix,’ because it was clearly obvious,”

The point worth mentioning here is that the Netflix show’s release spawned a bunch of copycats. Among them, the most notable was a knock-off video game and YouTuber MrBeast’s real-life version of the show’s death games where 456 people compete against each other to win $US456,000.

