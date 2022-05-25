Airlift discontinues operations in SA & many small cities in Pakistan

The global economic situation after Covid and the political situation all around the world has forced many companies to lay off their employees and reduce the workforce to cut down the expenses. Airlift has also decided to lay off 31% of its workforce all around the globe. It has announced the discontinuation of its services in South Africa as well as some of the rural cities of Pakistan.

Airlift is a quick commerce startup that got acknowledgment all around the globe. It spans across food supplies, household supplies, fruit and vegetables, electronics and many more. It was working very efficiently in its operation area when global economy downfall occurred and it decided to lay off its people in certain regions to cut cost.

Airlift gave a statement in which it said:

“In light of the significant downturn in global capital markets, Airlift is undertaking a strategic realignment to reduce the surface area of operations and to increase focus in key areas that drive sustainability and profitability. As a part of efforts to reduce the surface area, Airlift is pulling out of certain markets, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria.”

Airlift is also planning to relocate the dark stores in larger markets like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. These stores were at the moment in villages and small cities of Pakistan where there is less demand of the service. These efforts are part of the company’s strategy to focus on building scale and profitability in places where there is high order density and profitability rate is high.

On reducing the workforce, Airlift express spokesperson said that

“The decision to part ways with talented teammates has been incredibly challenging for the company. For impacted teammates, Airlift stands committed to providing financial and placement support to help find new roles.”

These decisions are quite tough for the company to leave the good teammates and change the areas of operation in which they had comfort zone but for the betterment of the company and serving the nation as a whole is their first priority. With this change, Airlift will achieve greater penetration in the key areas and will deliver better quality of service to the customers in the larger markets.

