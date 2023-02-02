Advertisement

Amazfit has yet to launch a new smartwatch this year. Now, we have come across the new images of the upcoming GTR Mini. Following up the GTS Mini line, Amazfit will expand the smaller form factor to the GTR lineup with the A2174 model bearing the internal codename “Leiden”.

Amazfit GTR Mini First-look Revealed

Amazfit GTR Mini will offer a 1.28-inch 2.5D AMOLED touchscreen display. It has a stainless steel casing with a single button on the right side of the watch. Other features include an onboard GNSS receiver with support for GPS, QZSS, BEIDOU, GALILEO and standards.

For health tracking, GTR Mini will do 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 and stress monitoring. The smartwatch will also track 120+ sports modes with activity recognition.

The watch will pack a 500mAh battery and will boot Zepp OS. For connectivity, GTR Mini supports Bluetooth 5.1 LE. Moreover, it will be compatible with any Android 7.0 or iOS 12 and up device. Amazfit GTR Mini will be available in midnight blue, pink and black colours.

The company has not revealed any information about the launch date of the smartwatch. We are hoping that the smartwatch will launch by the end of this quarter. We will get more information about the smartwatch in the coming days. So stay tuned.

