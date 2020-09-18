Amazfit Band 5 packs powerful specs in only $45

Xiaomi released the International edition of the Mi Band 5 in July this year, a follow-up to one of last year’s best wearable devices. Amazfit has now released a significantly improved Mi Band 5 variant, dubbed the Amazfit Band 5. The fitness tracker will go on sale in the U.S. for just $45 on Amazon starting September 21.

But that doesn’t come as a surprise, since both smartbands are developed and made by the same corporation. The Amazfit 5 features a 126×294 pixel resolution, 1.1 “AMOLED colour screen and over 45 watch faces. It will track;

Heart rate Sleep Menstrual health Tension

Similarly, with the SpO2 module, which is absent on the Mi Smart Band 5, the Amazfit Band 5 will also measure the blood-oxygen saturation levels. It carries a 125mAh battery, which on a single charge is said to have up to 15 days of stamina. 5 ATM water resistance, Amazon Alexa support, Bluetooth music access, and 11 sports modes are also available on the Amazfit 5.

The new Band 5 also features breathing exercises and 11 sports modes, and has support for Amazon Alexa, which ensures you can send voice commands to set alarms and timers. That’s another missed feature of the Mi Smart Band 5.