Amazon Watch Party feature now available in Pakistan

The Amazon Watch Party tool is now available in Pakistan. This feature enable users to stream TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video with their friends. It also has an interactive chat feature that enables users to connect with each other. At the end of June this year the Watch Party became accessible in the United States, followed by other nations.

The feature, can be enjoyed without an extra cost with a Prime membership. It allows users to watch content together at the same time with the playback synchronized to the host’s account.The ‘Watch Party’ feature accommodates up to 100 viewers in a single audience, but each user must have a US-based Prime subscription.

The Covid-19 pandemic has switched people’s behavior in different ways and that includes content and interacting with loved ones due to social distancing and other SOPs. Earlier this year, a Google Chrome extension which had been for a long time, TeleParty (formerly Netflix Party) became popular among Netflix users which follows the same model as Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party.

How to join ‘Amazon Watch Party’

To start with, the users can click on the ‘latest Watch Party icon’ on the Prime Video Desktop tab. Then they will get a link and can easily share it with their friends and family. The recipients who tap the ‘link’ will access the meeting and be able to talk with others.