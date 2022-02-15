The launch of Android 13 Dev Preview gave us a lot of early information about its features. Android 13 offers a secure photo picker, themed icons, and new Wi-Fi permission. However, one of the prominent features of the update is that it will let users run alternative operating systems such as Windows 11 in a virtual machine (VM). In simple words, you can now use Windows 11 on your phone.

Android 13 Can Run Windows 11 on Your Phone

Android web and app developer Danny Lin, going by the Twitter handle kdrag0n, has shown off Windows 11 Arm running in a virtual machine on a Google Pixel 6. The phone was indeed running the Android 13 DP1 update. Check out the screenshots in a tweet below.

And here's Windows 11 as a VM on Pixel 6 https://t.co/0557SfeJtN pic.twitter.com/v7OIcWC3Ab — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 13, 2022

Windows 11 wasn’t the only operating system the developer got running on the Pixel 6. He also showed off various Linux distributions booting up on the device.

No doubt, it is a good step taken by Google. Google is putting a lot of work into creating a better virtualization framework that should run across a variety of Android devices.

However, it is unclear whether this feature will be only available for Pixel phones or other Android phones will also get it. Anyhow, we will get more information about it in the coming days.

