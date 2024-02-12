While the release of Windows 12 might not be on the horizon for this year, tech enthusiasts have reason to be excited about the forthcoming Windows 11 24H2 update, which promises to be a substantial one. With artificial intelligence (AI) gaining prominence and both AMD and Intel incorporating AI-specific hardware into their latest CPUs, the emergence of AI-assisted applications is expected to accelerate. Microsoft is at the forefront of this trend, with reports indicating that an AI-assisted super-resolution feature is in development and likely to debut in Windows 11 through the 24H2 update.

According to screenshots shared by user PhantomOfEarth on the platform formerly known as Twitter, Microsoft is working on a feature dubbed “Automatic Super Resolution.” This feature, when enabled, leverages AI to enhance the smoothness and detail of supported games. While it’s currently not functioning natively, enthusiasts have found ways to enable it using third-party tools, indicating that it’s still a work in progress.

Windows 11 Welcomes Native AI-Assisted Super Resolution Feature

On the surface, Automatic Super Resolution appears to be a welcome addition. It has the potential to extend upscaling technology to a broader range of hardware and software, benefiting thousands of older games that may never receive updates with support for technologies like FSR or DLSS.

The details about Microsoft’s solution are scarce. However, it will operate similarly to AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a driver-based upscaling solution for games lacking FSR support. RSR employs a spatial upscaling method that doesn’t rely on dedicated AI hardware. While RSR may not match the performance of the latest FSR and DLSS versions, its versatility lies in its compatibility with any game featuring full-screen output.

Automatic Super Resolution appears to be an extension or evolution of Microsoft’s Video Super Resolution feature, which utilizes AI to enhance video playback quality.

The development of this feature raises intriguing questions about its impact on existing upscaling technologies and potential hardware requirements. While it’s unlikely to supplant DLSS, FSR, or XeSS soon, native Windows upscaling support for applications lacking such features presents a positive development.

As with any upscaling technology, real-world testing and analysis will be crucial in determining its effectiveness and utility. Nonetheless, the prospect of AI-driven upscaling enhancing gaming and visual experiences for a wider audience is undoubtedly promising.