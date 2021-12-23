Android 13 might come with Panlingual to Choose different Language for each App

Google is working on a new language feature that will allow users to choose different languages for each of the programs or applications installed. This news is revealed by Android Police who revealed that this new feature will be released along with Android 13. The code name of this feature is Panlingual according to the leaker.

It was also revealed that Panigula will work in a familiar way. Users who will be using for instance English for Android system language can use this feature to set their social media apps to Arabic or Spanish without changing the system or app settings. On the other hand, if a user has some work that needs the use of some foreign language, the work apps can be set according to that while the other apps will remain in the same language.

This new function for language is under development which means these details and characteristics might change when the feature actually launches.

As far as other details are concerned, Panilingual will appear on the App info screen or in the App language setting in the “Language & input” page in Settings.

Now many users would be thinking that what is the advantage of such a feature when we can already do it in different ways. When google will add this Panlingual feature, users would be able to change the language from a single location which means it will save a lot of time that was spent to change the language of each app separately.

For this feature to work properly, all the apps must support other languages. For example, if some app supports just one language, Panlinhual will not be of any use.

