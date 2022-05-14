Sindh Govt Asks Security Agencies to Curb anti-state Material on Social Media

Sindh government asked the premier security agencies to take necessary actions against those who are spreading anti-state material on social media and ‘brainwashing’ youngsters against the state and its institutions.

Sindh Govt Asks Security Agencies to Comb out anti-state Material on Social Media

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took the decision while presiding over the 27th Apex Committee meeting. Corps Commander Karachi Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Chaudhry as well as provincial ministers, police chief, heads of intelligence agencies and other officials have also attended the meeting.

The government asked the agencies to examine those who were spreading anti-state material on social media. Also, to instigate them to kill innocent people as had been witnessed at Karachi University. The government also asked the agencies to use latest technology to control the anti-state and anti-social elements spread on social media.

The chief minister in consultation with the participants decided to further strengthen the intelligence networks and intelligence sharing so that operations could be conducted against terrorists.

The meeting also condemned the recent blast in the Saddar area and ordered an investigation.

