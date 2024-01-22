Anticipating the Next Level: 5 Things to Expect From GTA 6 in 2025

As the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 approaches in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans are buzzing with expectations for Rockstar Games’ next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series. With the promise of significant improvements over its predecessors, both in terms of gameplay mechanics and other key areas, here are five things to anticipate when GTA 6 hits the gaming scene.

1) More Than One Major City on the Map:

GTA 6 is confirmed to be set in the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City as a prominent location, as unveiled in the debut trailer. However, leaks from the game’s development videos hint at the possibility of another major city on the map – Port Gellhorn, believed to be based in Panama City. The inclusion of multiple major cities could provide players with a diverse and expansive gaming experience.

2) A Collector’s Edition:

Rockstar Games has a history of releasing special collector’s editions for its titles, featuring exclusive items like art books, soundtracks, and merchandise. Fans can expect a similar treatment for GTA 6, offering a collector’s edition alongside the base game. While details on the exact content of this edition remain undisclosed, it’s a tradition that adds an extra layer of excitement for dedicated fans.

3) No Online Mode at Launch:

GTA 5 revolutionized the series with its online mode, GTA Online. However, GTA Online was not available at the launch of GTA 5’s story mode in 2013. Speculations suggest that Rockstar Games might adopt a similar approach to GTA 6, focusing on the single-player experience initially and introducing the online mode later, providing a staggered and more immersive release.

4) High Sales Anticipation:

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been a commercial juggernaut, with millions of copies sold and a record-breaking one billion dollars in sales within three days of its 2013 launch. Given the widespread anticipation for GTA 6, the sequel is expected to surpass its predecessor’s success. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, foresees substantial financial gains, projecting eight billion dollars in Net Bookings in Fiscal Year 2025, aligning with GTA 6’s rumoured release.

5) Minor Bugs and Glitches:

In the realm of video games, bugs and glitches are not uncommon, especially at the launch of a new title. GTA fans should brace themselves for some minor hiccups in GTA 6. While Rockstar is likely to address these issues swiftly through updates and patches, the community hopes for a smoother initial release compared to the minor glitches still present in the decade-old GTA Online.

As the release date draws nearer, the gaming community eagerly awaits more details and official announcements from Rockstar Games. GTA 6 has the potential to redefine the gaming landscape, and fans can’t wait to immerse themselves in the next chapter of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series.

See Also: Lapsus$ Saga: GTA 6 Hacker Receives Indefinite Hospital Order