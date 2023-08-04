GTA 5 made its highly anticipated debut in 2013. Since then, it has skyrocketed in popularity, captivating gamers around the world. According to a recent report from Statista, an impressive 175 million copies of the game have been sold to date, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after video games in history.

The creators made the announcement that they will begin development on the next version of the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, in February of 2022. The game has been a topic of conversation for quite some time, whether it is the contrast between Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6, or the excitement surrounding the upcoming game.

Recently, it was reported that 90 videos had been compromised on the GTA Forums site, and there was a great deal of discussion on the legitimacy of these films as well. They issued an official statement on Twitter, in which they confirmed that there had been an incursion and that sensitive information had been exposed as a result. This caused a rift among the supporters, as some were thrilled about the game while others were dissatisfied with the manner in which the news was disseminated.

The game’s developers shared the fans’ feelings of dismay over the events that had transpired and promised them that they are committed to delivering the game in its most polished form.

Main Reason To Put An End To GTA 5

The Grand Theft Auto 5 project has recently been the subject of rumors that Rockstar Games would cancel it. The developers want to release one last update, after which they will stop releasing subsequent updates for it. Despite the fact that there has been no official news or declaration regarding this matter, there may be a few different reasons why people are guessing about this.

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be an online game, which is the dominant style at the moment. It is necessary for there to be consistent updates that bring more and more material for players to accomplish if an online game is to continue to exist. Introducing upgrades calls for a significant investment of time and resources. As a result, releasing updates for a number of games all at once would be an enormous undertaking that would require significant investments of time, energy, and money.

According to the leaks, Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in the alpha testing phase. In order to successfully launch the product and roll out subsequent updates, the developers need to ensure that they have sufficient manpower at their disposal.

As a result, it is reasonable to suppose that the game’s creators are considering ending its service at some point in the near future. This is not an unusual occurrence at all, as quite a few video games are taken offline after a newer version of the same genre is introduced. However, because Rockstar Games has such a large workforce, they are able to restrict the number of upgrades that Grand Theft Auto 5 receives rather than completely discontinuing the game.

Fans of the highly popular GTA series are eagerly anticipating the release of the next version, GTA 6. However, as of now, there is a lack of concrete details regarding the game’s release, leaving fans in a state of anticipation. With no official announcements or specific information available, enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting any updates or news that may shed light on the highly anticipated game.

Check Out: Fans Are Developing A GTA 6 Map Based On Recent Leak.