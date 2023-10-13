A recent report regarding GTA 6 has given Grand Theft Auto fans a taste of the graphical visuals. They can expect the super quality graphics from the game when it finally arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Even after nearly five years of outdated technology, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to be one of the best-looking games available. It wouldn’t be surprising if Grand Theft Auto 6’s visual improvement over Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn’t as large as the improvement from GTA 5 to RDR2. However, the rumor suggests that this time around, the graphical gap will be much larger.

Rockstar Mag, a publication based in France, is the source of the rumor. However, the publication does not disclose any significant information about the game. They have asserted that they implemented a number of significant enhancements to the RAGE engine. Rockstar Games employs a RAGE engine for each of its games. In order to accomplish this goal, there are reports about the improvement in the game’s underlying physics. That is particularly in regard to the way water and vehicles deform.

Additionally, the report states that the accurate management of time will be more accurate. That means that the morning, day, evening, and night cycles will more accurately reflect real life. There are improvements in the “quality of renderings”, that is, the textures, lighting, volumetric clouds, and other aspects of the image, as well as other aspects. And last, according to rumors, Rockstar Games has reworked the artificial intelligence. This includes enhancements to how players interact with non-player characters and how the cops respond.

All of these changes seem conventional for now. What’s startling is the promise that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a bigger visual boost over Red Dead Redemption 2 than Grand Theft Auto 5 did. If this is the case, Grand Theft Auto 6 will have the best graphics of any game. It is unclear, however, when exactly it will be made available. There are rumors that the information will be made public this month. However, these are still just rumors as of right now.

