An 18-year-old hacker who leaked parts of a new Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) game has been given an indefinite hospital order. Arion Kurtaj from Oxford, who has autism, was part of a group called Lapsus$. They attacked big companies like Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, costing them nearly $10 million.

The judge said Kurtaj was good at hacking and still posed a danger to the public. He’ll stay in a secure hospital unless doctors decide he’s not a threat anymore.

Lapsus$ Saga: GTA 6 Hacker Receives Indefinite Hospital Order

While in custody, Kurtaj caused injuries and damage by engaging in violent incidents. Doctors said his autism was severe, making him unfit to stand trial. The jury had to decide if he committed the accusations, not if he intended to commit a crime.

During the sentencing, a mental health assessment indicated his strong motivation to return to cyber-crime. Despite being on bail, Kurtaj hacked Rockstar Games and stole clips of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6. He threatened to release the game’s source code if the company didn’t contact him. He posted the clips and code online using a username.

Kurtaj’s defence said the game’s trailer doing well meant his hack didn’t harm the game maker much. But the judge said that his other hacks have done real harm to individuals and companies.

Rockstar Games said it cost them $5 million to recover from the hack and lots of staff time.

Another person from Lapsus$, a 17-year-old, was also found guilty. They worked with Kurtaj to hack big companies and demand ransom money. The 17-year-old got an 18-month order for young offenders and strict supervision online.

The gang shocked the cybersecurity world with their attacks. They used tricks and hacking to get into big companies and steal from individuals. They bragged about their crimes on social media and targeted victims in English and Portuguese.

US cyber authorities issued a report about Lapsus$, saying they showed how easy it was for young people to break into well-protected organizations.

No companies admitted paying the gang, so it’s not known how much money they made from their crimes. The hackers didn’t give passwords to their cryptocurrency wallets.

