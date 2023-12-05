GTA VI: Vice City Returns with a Female Protagonist!

Rockstar Games has officially unveiled the most recent chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA VI. This will take players back to Vice City in the year 2025. This announcement comes after an unexpected leak caused the game to be released. An account (which has been suspended) posted the trailer on X, formerly known as Twitter. The premiere was supposed to take place on Tuesday, December 5th, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. In response to the X Post, Rockstar instantly uploaded the trailer to its official YouTube page.

The trailer confirms a lot of information that has been slowly coming out about GTA VI over the past two years. It confirms that the game will take place in Vice City again and feature the first female protagonist in the series with a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired plot. The video shows that Rockstar will release GTA VI in 2025. Rockstar confirmed this in a press release on Monday. Rockstar also mentioned that they will release GTA VI for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

“Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to the state of Leonida, encompassing the neon-lit streets of Vice City and beyond, marking the most extensive and immersive evolution in the Grand Theft Auto series,” says the press release, giving a summary of the game.

The trailer, thankfully, lived up to the hopes of GTA VI enthusiasts. It showed typical GTA elements like fast chases, wild gunfights, huge amounts of stolen money, and examples of American-style morality, all set in Vice City, a made-up version of Miami. The trailer focuses on Lucia, the main character, who is seen alone. She is first seen in a jail jumpsuit, which suggests that she and her boyfriend will be involved in illegal activities when they get out.

