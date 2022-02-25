App Store Users Spend Twice on Subscription Service Compared to Google Play: Report

In 2021, global consumer spending on mobile applications reached an all-time high. According to Sensor Tower data, App Store users paid more than twice as much on subscription services like Google Play users. The top 100 non-game subscription apps on the App Store generated $13.5 billion worldwide. That’s roughly three times of Google Play’s $4.8 billion in revenue.

Google Play, on the other hand, has grown at a much faster rate, with a 78 percent increase since 2020. Spending on the App Store increased by 31% year over year to $10.3 billion.

In both the US and the rest of the globe, YouTube was the most popular subscription app on the App Store. It brought in $1.2 billion globally, with $566.5 million coming from the United States. In both categories, Tinder was the second most popular subscription app.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly turning to subscription services to access premium content on platforms such as HBO Max, Amazon, and Netflix, among others.

To incentivize content creation and consumption, social media sites such as Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram are developing their own subscription structures. With this in mind, we should expect to see an increase in subscription app spending on the App Store in the near future.

