Apple has just announced iPhone 14 series earlier this month. Soon after the launch of the series, Apple also started rolling out the iOS 16. When customers placed orders for iPhone 14 series, Apple confirmed that the iOS 16 bug impacted the new device activation. Apple confirmed that customers when activating new iPhones may encounter an issue where device activation during initial setup doesn’t go through on Wi-Fi, saying the problem is “under investigation.”

Advertisement

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Bug Impacting New Device Activation on iPhone 14

Check also: Apple iOS 16 – This is How it will Change Your iPhone

Additionally, Apple says that “there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks.” To resolve the issue, Apple says customers should select “Connect to Mac or to a PC with iTunes” in the initial iOS onboarding process when prompted to connect to a Wi-Fi network and then return to the previous screen and try again on Wi-Fi until the activation goes through successfully.

Apple further revealed that there are no current official fixes and that support staff should “not create a repair [case] for the issue.” Unfortunately, the bug is untimely, as customers worldwide begin receiving their iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max pre-orders.

For new ‌iPhone 14‌ customers, there is an available iOS 16.0.1 update that fixes an issue with activation and migration during setup. If you’re facing issues activating your ‌iPhone 14‌ out of the box, you may need to restore it with a Mac or PC to iOS 16.0.1 to fix the bug and fully activate your new iPhone.

In a support document, Apple tells new ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers that “iMessage and FaceTime might not complete activation” until they’ve updated their new iPhones to iOS 16.0.1.

See Also: The iOS 16.0.1 fixes an issue for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro