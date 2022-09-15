The iOS 16.0.1 fixes an issue for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Apple released iOS 16 to all compatible iPhone devices earlier this week. Now, only days later, the firm has begun to release iOS 16.0.1 to compatible to iPhone models. According to sources, the most recent iOS upgrade is not yet available for all iPhone models that received the iOS update. Instead, Apple is only releasing this update to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices.

According to AppleSWUpdates, Apple is distributing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an iOS 16 version that is older than the official update (20A362). This release has certain problems that will be fixed in new iOS. Also read: Apple apparently ships iPhone 14 units with an older version of iOS 16.

The new iPhones ship with an earlier version of iOS 16, so you’ll get a day one update to the final release build (20A362), which will show up with the following as release notes: pic.twitter.com/UnryNYzCXw — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 13, 2022

What is new about iOS 16.0.1?

According to the release notes for a new iOS, the update addresses problems that may disrupt the activation and migration of new iPhones. It also addresses difficulties with corporate apps and the Photos app. The entire release notes are available below:

This update is recommended for all users and includes the following significant bug fixes for your iPhone:

– Resolves a problem with activation and migration during iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro setup.

– When zooming in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, photos may seem soft. – Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate.