Apple considers future iPad with larger displays, BUT WHY?

Mark Gurman reports that Apple is actively contemplating future iPad designs with bigger displays. The latest iPad Pro maxes out at 12.9-inches diagonally.

He further added in an official newsletter that” any proposed products are still in the early stages of development and, if approved, might take at least a “few of years” to launch. Still, the fact that Apple is exploring a larger future iPad Pro is noteworthy; the company hasn’t gone bigger than 12.9 inches since introducing the initial iPad Pro in 2015″.

Rumored bigger iPads next year

The main reason you shouldn’t anticipate these rumored bigger iPads next year is that Apple is focused on a new iPad Pro in standard screen sizes for 2022. A glass back, wireless charging, and even reverse wireless charging are all predicted features for the 2022 iPad range.

Future iPad with bigger displays might be risky to handle

It’s possible that a bigger iPad might be risky to handle. Many people think the existing iPad Pro is too big unless it’s not connected to a keyboard, and a larger model might be even more cumbersome. And, while some may argue that iPadOS does not fully utilize existing iPad technology, the extra visual real estate may not provide much benefit.

The M1 processor is inside the new iPad Pro, which offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, making it ideal for heavy users. Apple has been slowly upgrading iPadOS with greater multitasking features, but the iPad’s operating system still prevents it from being a true professional tool.



