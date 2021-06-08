Apple Next iPad Pro will Come with Wireless Charging Feature

In April this year, Apple unveiled the iPad Pro fifth generation with its 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro. With great features like the Apple M1 processor and mini-LED, the two tablets have produced great turmoil in the market. Although the latest iPad Pro models have been launched two months ago, now we heard the news about the future generation of the tablet. A recent report highlights some of the primary functions of the future iPad Pro that will be different from iPads existing versions.

iPad Pro Wireless Charging Feature:

The next edition of the iPad Pro will come with a new wireless charging feature, according to the reports. Apple uses a glass back panel for a tablet, unlike existing iPads with an aluminum back panel, so that the iPad Pro will be compatible with wireless charging. The report states that Apple is testing the future MagSafe iPad Pro for a magnetic charging technology similar to MagSafe in the iPhone 12 series. Moreover, we expect that Apple can even do reverse wireless charging on the upcoming iPad Pro to make the tablet itself a wireless charging station for other devices.

iPad Mini and iPad 10.2-inch New Design:

Some sources reveal some facts concerning the iPad Mini and iPad 10.2-inch, along with information on the next generation of the iPad Pro. Apple is working on a new iPad Mini, which will have a whole new design with reduced bezels, according to the report. As for the iPad 10.2-inch, the source says this will be a thinner version of the Apple tablet, also expected to come into the market soon. At the end of 2021, the new iPad Mini and the 10.2-inch iPad will release. However, the debut of the new iPad Pro is still unknown.

