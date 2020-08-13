Apple has rolled out the iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 to all users owning supported devices. The update fixes some known issues related to the Exposure Notifications and another one that could make the displays exhibit a green tint but doesn’t bring any new features to the table. Well, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t download the new software update.

Apple iOS 13.6.1 & iPadOS 13.6.1 are Now Available to Download

In July, iOS 13.6 was released with Car Key, a digital key that will work for locking, unlocking, and starting supported vehicles. Moreover, it also brings Apple News+ Audio with professionally narrated audio stories. And now Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1.

The new software update iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue that could cause unneeded system data files to not be automatically deleted when storage is low. Users will also get rid of green tint on some displays, which was caused by a thermal management issue, apparently. It also fixes the bug that disabled Exposure Notifications for some users.

Apple’s full release notes for the update are below:

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌. – Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

– Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

– Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.6.1 updates are available on all eligible devices in the Settings app. The download weight is 110MB. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

