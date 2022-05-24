Apple iPhone 14 to Come With a Better Front Camera

Apple iPhone is the most sought out smartphone among its competition. Irrespective of its high quality specs and features, it’s selfie camera was always not up to the mark. A rumor is making rounds that Apple iPhone 14 might feature a high-end selfie camera. A South Korean supplier is rumored to be supplying the front-facing camera.

It has been reported that Apple this time has gone for a new supplier for its front facing camera. According to ET News the LG Innotek the South Korean suppliers will be providing the iPhone 14 series selfie camera. Furthermore it is said that the selfie camera will be coming with an auto-focus function.

Lets have a go through over the expected iPhone 14 series specs. It is expected to remove the “notched display”. This year Apple plans to reduce the number of variants of the iPhone i.e. we may not see the mini of iPhone 14. We will be getting iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max only.

The screen size of the Apple iPhone 14 lineup is said to have increased a bit. The sets will be coming with the eSim option only.

The launch is expected to be this fall. Apple has not yet given any statement about the different rumors. So there is a good chance Apple disregard these different reports.

Also Read: Apple iOS 16 to be Launched at WWDC 6th June 2022