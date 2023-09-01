Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is Running Behind Schedule: Kuo

Apple is introducing the iPhone 15 phones on September 12. Now, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed some important information about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. He claimed that most of the production issues are fixed. Now Kuo revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still running behind schedule.

Issues with stacked CIS, panels, and batteries might have been fixed but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still arriving last. Kuo revealed the project kicked in late, so the mass production schedule lags behind the other models.

The company has resolved the stacked CIS issue by increasing production capacity. However, up to 15% of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus shipments might be affected. Apple also fixed the battery and frame issues the same way – the plants just started working harder than ever.

The cancellation of the virtual button design in the previous quarter led to challenging production windows for the titanium frame. However now, the predictions are the phone will be lighter because Apple is moving away from an aluminium frame.

The display issue was quoted to be fixed by “changing the supplier shipment ratio”, and we know from previous reports Samsung got the bulk of orders while BOE was sent back to the drawing board to fix a light bleed issue affected by faulty architecture of the panel and its driver.

Moreover, two iPhone 15 Pro versions will be available in grey, white, black, and blue. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green.

