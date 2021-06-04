Apple iPhone users might get shocked after reading this !

During Q3 2019 and Q3 2020, between 12% and 26% iPhone users turned to another device, according to statistics disclosed during Apple’s trial with Epic Games. Although Apple did not specifically mention Android, it is likely that these users are switching to Android smartphones.

The data comes from Apple’s internal market research and shows how loyal Apple’s customers were between 2019 and 2020. What’s remarkable, though, is how these numbers changed during the year.

In the third quarter of 2019, 19 percent of iPhone owners were looking for a new smartphone. However, more than a quarter of iPhone customers abandoned ship between Q1 2020 and Q2 2020. This is intriguing because the iPhone 12 series was released in Q3. It implies that iPhone customers are more inclined to switch to Android right before the launch of a new iPhone.

Does Android Users shifted to iOS?

It’s unknown how many Android and other mobile platforms users have switched to iOS. We can’t determine which side benefits more without this information.

However, according to our own research, some users are also dissatisfied with Google’s platform. Nearly a quarter of users said they would switch to an iPhone if they were given one for free, according to a recent survey.

When it comes to the worldwide smartphone market, the Android operating system is far ahead of the pack. Android had 87 percent share of the global market in 2019, according to Statista, while Apple’s iOS had only 13 percent. This disparity is anticipated to widen in the coming years.



