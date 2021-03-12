“Preview Page” Option Added on Google Chrome for Android

A “Preview Page” option has been added in the Google Chrome browser for Android that enables users to view the page’s contents before opening the page on the device. According to a source, for the last two years, Google has been exploring this feature and has finally started to implement the Chrome 89 feature on Android. In February this year, Google also introduced an additional feature, enabling users to group tags together.

Use this feature with a long click on the link to open the context menu on Google Chrome for Android. Now, between Open Incognito Mode and Open Link Address, the new “Preview Page” option should be seen. Long Press on the link to open the menu to display the ‘Preview’ page options.

Also Read: Google Brings New Imaginary Wallpaper Collection to Chromebooks

The application would display the page’s icon, name, and page domain in the top bar after opening the page with a Preview mode. It will also display a button on the host page to open the page on the entire screen. By clicking on the closing icon or swiping down, you will close the preview tab.

Google is implementing this feature with a server-wide upgrade through the stable version of Chrome 89 (for Android). The Chrome 89 update will allow desktop web sharing, a redesigned discovery feed, a personalized feed, and much more.

Google will get a “full report” option in Google-related news, which provides users with more background detail on the news report. This feature includes additional photos of news reports from different sources. The search giant debuted on Google News in 2018, introducing the “full report” feature on Google Search to facilitate users’ understanding of complicated reports while searching.

You may be interested in: Google Unveils $25 Million in Grants to Empower Women and Girls