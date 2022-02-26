Apple patents a magic keyboard that features a Mac computer inside its compact and slim body. It envisions a Magic Keyboard designed with a full computer inside that can plug into any display.

This new concept seems to rival a desktop computer and a laptop. Users can transport the keyboard without the need to carry a monitor, tower, or mouse. It is understandable that the keyboard may contain a trackpad to avoid the need to carry a mouse while travelling.

Apple Patents Magic Keyboard with Integrated Mac Inside

It is essentially a portable desktop computer in a magic keyboard format. Similar to the Mac mini, users bring their own display to the setup. This would be a standalone device that wouldn’t even require any cords or cables.

In some of the patent examples, the device includes an enclosure with a thermally conductive base. It may also include a processing unit in thermal communication with the base. Apple will manufacture the keyboard in a way that spreads the heat throughout its body.

This patent was first filed in August 2020 and published this week by the U.S. Patent Office.

Source: 9to5mac