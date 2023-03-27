Advertisement

We all know that Apple is soon going to launch its first mixed-reality headset. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple showcased its mixed-reality headset to the company’s top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater last week. He further revealed the expected features of the Apple mixed-reality headset.

Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Details: Pro Features and more

He further explained that the “momentous gathering” is a “key milestone” ahead of the headset’s public announcement planned for June. The event was intended to rally Apple’s top members of staff around the company’s next major platform.

While anticipation of the device’s launch is growing inside Apple, Gurman added that the device is likely to launch with several potential issues.

First of all, the device will start at around $3,000. It also requires an external battery that will need to be replaced every couple of hours and use a design that some testers have deemed uncomfortable. It’s also likely to launch with limited media content.

As a result, Apple executives are said to be “striking a realistic tone within the company” with the understanding that “this isn’t going to be a hit product right out of the gate.” It will also follow a similar trajectory as the Apple Watch instead.

When it comes to the specs of the device, the rumours are abundant. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may eventually be available in both. The device may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumours say that it could have a custom-built Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

We will definitely get more information about it in the coming weeks.

