Apple’s mixed reality headset is going to unveil on June 5 during Tim Cook’s opening WWDC keynote address. So we started getting more details about the upcoming device. Apple mixed reality headset parts leaked online. A leaker Sonny Dickson has shared clearer images on Twitter of the only leaked components we have seen for the device thus far.
The high-resolution pictures provide close-ups of ribbon cables shaped in such a way as to resemble a goggles enclosure that surrounds the eyes, indicating that they are used to connect display components on a surrounding circuit board.
The leaked images show the numbers, which could potentially allow for other parts to be more easily identified. Rumours suggest the headset will have two to three displays. There will be two high-resolution 4K micro OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch, for an 8K total resolution. Sony is expected to supply the display modules that Apple will use. Apple may also use some OLED displays from Samsung.
Apple will use micro OLED displays that will be built directly on chip wafers rather than a glass substrate. As a result, the displays will be thinner, smaller, and more power efficient.
The display will have an ultra-low refresh rate and reduced power consumption to keep it from draining the battery.
Last week, Apple showcased the mixed-reality headset to the company’s top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater. After its debut at WWDC, Apple will launch the headset later in the year. Mass production of the headset is already underway. However, some Apple employees are not in favour of June’s launch.
