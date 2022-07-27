Back in February, Apple started its first App Store Sessions. These are a series of online events for developers with the tools they need to use new App Store features successfully. Apple now again opens the registration for the next round of App Store Sessions. It will be a five-week program where developers can learn about App Store features and get advice from Apple experts.

Apple Opens Registration for the Next Round of App Store Sessions

This round will build on the previous sessions and cover a wide variety of topics, including:

Starting with TestFlight

App discovery and marketing

Explore Family Sharing for in-app purchases

Optimize subscriptions for success: acquisition

Get started with in-app events

Optimizing the custom product pages

Get started with product page optimization

The session will run from August 1 and will end on August 29. Apple reveals that more than 75 total online sessions will be available globally. Moreover, the sessions will come in the form of live presentations that also offer Q&A at the end for developers to get answers directly from Apple’s experts:

You must be a member of the Apple Developer Program if you wanted to attend the session. You can also view the schedule and register on Apple’s developer website.

The App Store Sessions follow the success of Apple’s live Tech Talks, a collection of 100 WWDC-style sessions and workshops that ran from October until December 2021.

