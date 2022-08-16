Apple Patents Super-Chic Design For Future Zirconia iPhones & Watches

We all know that iPhone 14 series is just around the corner. We have been getting a lot of leaks and rumors about the highly anticipated series by Apple. During this hype regarding the iPhone 14 series, we already got to know some spicy details about next year’s iPhone 15. The interesting part of the news is that we have just got our first tip on what the future of the iPhone design holds. Do you guys wanna know? Yes, of course. So, let’s get started.

Apple Patents Luxury Design For Future iPhones & Watches

According to the latest reports, a new patent surfaced online that clearly hints that Apple could be exploring ceramics as possible body material for its future iPhones & Watches. The point worth mentioning here is that the patent in question calls for “Electronic Devices with Textured Zirconia-Based Components” that will have a matte finish.

According to the Apple patents images, zirconia might be used for the back plate of the iPhone, with a circular centerpiece reserved for the Apple logo. The matte finish is expected for the Pro/Pro Max model. It will definitely suit the more premium models in Apple’s lineup. Let’s have a look at the patent images:

Ceramics: The future of iPhones No doubt, Ceramic is regarded as a premium material when it comes to phones due to its superb properties. However, it is yet to achieve a more prominent presence on the phone market. The point worth mentioning here is that Ceramics and phones are not new to each other. Mobile manufacturers like Xiaomi and Samsung, in particular, have already produced devices with ceramic bodies. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and the Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition both smartphones flaunt ceramic bodies. On the other hand, things are quite different in the smartwatch market, where watchmakers regularly experiment with high-quality premium materials. However, no smartwatch so far has done that on a scale as large as the Apple Watch. At the end of the day, it's just one patent, so there's a pretty high chance that it might be just a rumor. You never know what the future holds. So, let's just wait and watch that will there be a ceramic iPhone or not.