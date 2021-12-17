The Silicon Valley giant Apple is one of the most diverse companies operating globally. Though the company tends to stay confidential most of the time, its plans to bring all component production in-house has now been well established. The company is already working to remove Intel and AMD chips from Macbooks. Now, as per a report, Apple also intends to replace wireless components provided by Broadcom and Skyworks Solutions for its own line of products.

Apple Plans to Make All of Its Components in-house: Report

According to a report by Bloomberg,

Apple is hiring “a few dozen people” to develop wireless radios, radio-frequency integrated circuits, a wireless SoC, and Bluetooth and wifi chips at its Irvine, Calif. facility.

The report arrived a day after the company told its employees that its plans for hybrid work are facing a delay.

Furthermore, the company’s push to substitute its component suppliers who have been making the wireless chips for its devices for years comes as no surprise. Earlier this 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told that the company is going to make its own 5G modem, the chip that links you to the hi-speed cellular network, and replaces the Qualcomm that is currently being used in the iPad and iPhone.

It must be worth mentioning here that Apple already has a bit of experience in manufacturing wireless chips. For instance, the latest iPhone models encompass a U1 ultra-wideband for discovering and communicating with other U1-equipped devices, such as the AirTags. In addition to that, the H1 chip inside AirPods enables users for faster and more secure Bluetooth pairing among the earbuds and other devices.

