Apple Redesigns Website To Better Show Off More Product Services
The silicon giant, Apple has made subtle but significant changes to its website. The good part is that it is now quicker to find products and more services on the Apple Website easily.
Apple Website Gets A Subtle Makeover
The website redesign applies only to the menu at the top of the screen instead of the whole page. However, it has been done simultaneously in all of Apple’s worldwide stores. The iOS, as well as desktop browsers, have also been redesigned. If we talk about the previous layout, clicking in a browser on a section such as Mac, the website would usually change in order to show a series of icons representing each different device currently available. However, after this redesign, clicking or just covering “Mac” gets a dropdown with text-only names of products and related details.
The Apple website icons have always been clear, however, Apple had to label each one of them, so effectively the images were redundant. This new system makeover makes each product name much bigger, much clearer, and allows for much faster navigation. Now, Users will no longer get help about what product is a desktop and which is a laptop that they used to with the icons. However, if you know the name of the device you’re looking for, it’s more immediately clear where to go.
All the users know very well that there was room for the device icon and name, where now the silicon giant Apple can supplement the names with related areas. For instance, under Mac, there is the complete range going from MacBook Air to Mac Pro, together with Displays. In addition to that, there is now also “Compare Mac,” “Why Mac,” and “Explore All Mac.”
Every section bar Support has now a second column headed “More from Mac,” or “More from iPad,” and so on. The point notable here is that each one has at least a link for getting support, and most have links for things such as privacy.
Support has now three columns, with specific product support first. After that, there’s a general Get Help section that includes online forum discussions. Last but not the least, there is a set of Helpful Topics, covering commonly-searched concerns such as Apple ID & Passwords and so on.
Also Read: Say Goodbye to OnePlus Pro Line! No OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T Will Ever Come – (phoneworld.com.pk)