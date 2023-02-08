Apple Redesigns Website To Better Show Off More Product Services

The silicon giant, Apple has made subtle but significant changes to its website. The good part is that it is now quicker to find products and more services on the Apple Website easily.

The website redesign applies only to the menu at the top of the screen instead of the whole page. However, it has been done simultaneously in all of Apple’s worldwide stores. The iOS, as well as desktop browsers, have also been redesigned. If we talk about the previous layout, clicking in a browser on a section such as Mac, the website would usually change in order to show a series of icons representing each different device currently available. However, after this redesign, clicking or just covering “Mac” gets a dropdown with text-only names of products and related details.

The Apple website icons have always been clear, however, Apple had to label each one of them, so effectively the images were redundant. This new system makeover makes each product name much bigger, much clearer, and allows for much faster navigation. Now, Users will no longer get help about what product is a desktop and which is a laptop that they used to with the icons. However, if you know the name of the device you’re looking for, it’s more immediately clear where to go.

