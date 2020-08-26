Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 6 and this update is available to all users enrolled in Apple’s beta software program. The release of iOS 14 beta 6 to public beta testers comes with a variety of small changes that include more interface tweaks the date picker and some major bug fixes such as:

Encrypted APFS volumes now appear in the sidebar of the Files app

Control Center: The Airplane Mode indicator now reflects the current Airplane Mode status in Settings.

Control Center now indicates “Phone” is using the microphone for calls placed over the cellular network and over Wi-Fi networks.

Apple Releases iOS 14 Public Beta 6

The iOS 14 introduced the new time picker that ditches the iconic scrolling wheel. It is interesting that the release of iOS 14 beta 6 makes further interface tweaks this week.

If you are up for Apple’s public beta testing program then you can check that via Apple’s website.

In the post, Apple warns about running the iOS 14 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

iOS 14 has introduced many new features and capabilities for the users of the iPhone that include support for widgets on the home screen, picture-in-picture, App Library, and much more.

If you want to learn about the Emojis in iOS 14: Click Here