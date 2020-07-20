These Emojis are Coming to iOS 14

Emojis are the best way to express oneself. Instead of words, these pictorial representations of emotions are better understood. iOS 14 has come up with multiple new features, including widgets, App library, UIs for Siri, picture-in-picture, and much more. The new iOS has also welcomes more emojis and emojipedia, helping users cherish it.

The total number of 114 emojis are going to become part of iOS and Android this year. Apple has decided to preview 13 of the emojis out of them.

iOS 14 to Get New Sets of Amazing Emojis

Dodo bird.

Russian-style Nesting Dolls.

Piñata.

Tamale.

Pinched Fingers.

Boomerang.

Ninja.

Coin.

Anatomical Heart.

Beaver.

Transgender Symbol.

Bubble Tea.

Lungs

All these emojis are super cute, and you can look at them at the top of this blog. Apple has always followed the trend. Now when masks are a new fashion due to the pandemic infecting people throughout the globe, Apple has added new memoji stickers with decorated face masks. Keeping in view the past traits of Apple, we will be able to see a new emoji surface with the release of iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2.

According to Google, some old emojis are coming back to Android 11. Out of these, some will take their place in the animal section of the emoji keyboard. These old emojis will include Turtle and frog, which used to be a part of Android in 2013. Both the operating systems are also looking to make the emoji lineup more compatible with Android’s dark mode. So if you are one of the lucky users of the Android 11 beta program, you might be the first one to get these throwback emojis.

If you are an emoji lover, get ready to enjoy loads of emojis at your disposal to better express yourself.

