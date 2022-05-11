Apple has released a new firmware to update the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max for personal audio accessories. Apple does not reveal any notes for AirPods firmware. So, it is a bit difficult to see what changes the update will bring. However, we are sure that the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements at a minimum.

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro & AirPods Max

The firmware release is 4e71 and applies to the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods.

There is no official method to manually update the firmware of AirPods. But don’t worry, it is an automatically-installing firmware update. This occurs when your AirPods are connected to an iOS device and are stored in the charging case with sufficient power.

How to check your AirPods firmware version

AirPods users can check the current firmware for their audio accessories within the Settings app. For that reason, follow these steps.

Open the Settings App

Select General

Now Select About

Select the AirPods you wish to view

A menu will appear showing relevant device information

