Apple and Google collectively delisted almost 600,000 apps combined from their respective app stores. According to a new report from fraud protection firm Pixalate, Apple and Google removed 592,000 apps from the App Store and Google Play, respectively, in Q2 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, both firms removed around 220,000 apps from their stores. Now, Apple alone has removed 439,000 apps in the second quarter, an 8,652% increase from Q1 2022. Combined, the Apple App Store apps had nearly 40 million user ratings.

Apple Removed 439,000 Apps in Q2 From its App Store

The main reason behind the Apple delisted apps during the second quarter is the lack of updates for years. Among these 439K apps, 64% had not received a software update for at least two years or more.

Moreover, 31% of delisted apps on Apple’s App Store had no stated privacy policy. At least 19 apps delisted in the second quarter on the App Store were linked to Sberbank, a Russian-owned business.

There was also a 100-fold increase in the removal of “Health & Fitness” apps by Apple in the second quarter, including at least 178 family planning apps.

If you have downloaded any of these apps, you can continue using them. Delisting an app from the store removes its product page, you can still use it. However, they may still pose a safety or privacy risk.

Just recently, new malware is revealed that targets Mac devices. The malware “CloudMensis” is designed to get access to systems and steal sensitive data. The malware has the ability to take screenshots of a user’s system without their knowledge. The best way to avoid such a situation is to not install third-party apps from untristed sources. Also, use powerful antivirus software to stay virus free.

