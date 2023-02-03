Apple Shares 30-Minute Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Film Fursat

Advertisement

A Few weeks back, Apple had started a new series named “Shot on iPhone”. In this series, Apple released short telefilms that were shot from iPhone 14 in order to showcase the camera quality of the device. Yesterday, continuing the series, Apple has come up with a new 30-minute film from Indian film director Vishal Bhardwaj. The name of the movie is ‘Fursat’. This movie is shot on Apple’s latest flagship device, iPhone 14 Pro. The 30-Minute Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Film Fursat.

Fursat is an interesting story of a man who is so much obsessed with controlling the future due to which he risks the things that are actually in his hands presently.

Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Film Fursat

Let’s take a look at the film below and see its story line along with the camera quality of the device from which it was shot:

This is not the first film that was shot with the flagship device. Apple has partnered with different film directors in past to showcase the capabilities of its smartphone in professional film settings.

The iPhone 14 Pro model with which the ‘Fursat’ is recorded features 48 megapixel wide lens which has come up with Action mode settings to lessen shaking, motion, and vibrations.

No doubt, this brings a revolution in film making industry as well since this initiative portrays that now with a good device having great camera, one can do wonders. Now, there is no need to purchase heavy and high prices DSLRs and lenses in order to get things done.

While this initiative will definitely open path for those people who cannot purchase high end gadgets and rely on smartphone not necessarily i[hone but other good devices available in the market.

