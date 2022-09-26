Apple Starts Manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at the start of this month. Now, surprisingly, Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India. These locally-made models are expected to be sold later this year.

In a statement, Apple said it is “excited to be manufacturing ‌iPhone 14‌ in India,” just a few weeks after its launch. In the past, India only manufactured the older generation of iPhone models. Also, when the production of newer models began several months after they have been globally launched.

Apple and its leading supplier Foxconn have upped their investment in India over the last several years by training staff and opening new facilities. According to analysts, Apple plans to produce 25% of all iPhones in India by 2025. Other than iPhone, India will also manufacture the iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The moves come after Apple’s announcement of shifting its manufacturing units out of China. Apple is diversifying its manufacturing processes by exploring other countries. Not only Apple, Google is also shifting its manufacturing plants out of China.

The reason behind this step is China’s zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19. In China, the manufacturing units are shut for days, hindering the entire production line. The reports have further revealed that China’s zero-COVID policy has significantly slowed down production of the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The other reason is the increased tariffs and a constant tussle between the US and China. While one country houses the companies, the other manufactures their products. Rising tensions between these two countries are affecting the manufacturing process and the companies as well.

