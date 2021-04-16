Climate Change is wreaking havoc on landscapes around the world. Its devastating effects can be seen and if not stopped it can prove to be devastating for the whole world. To counter it, the tech giant Apple announced a $200 million fund to spend in timber-producing commercial forestry projects, with the primary motive of removing carbon emissions from the atmosphere while also generating profit through the venture. The fund will be launched in partnership with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs.

Apple Vows to Grant $200 Million for Lowering Carbon emissions

In a statement, Apple vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said,

Nature provides some of the best tools to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Through creating a fund that generates both a financial return as well as real, and measurable carbon impacts, we aim to drive broader change in the future — encouraging investment in carbon removal around the globe.

As you all know, plants draw in carbon from the air, thus stopping the gas from polluting the air. The fund intends to remove one million metric tons of CO2 yearly from the atmosphere.

In a joint statement, Conservation International chef executive M. Sanjayan said,

Investing in nature can remove carbon far more effectively — and much sooner — than any other current technology. As the world faces the global threat climate change presents, we need innovative new approaches that can dramatically reduce emissions.

It is such a great step taken by Apple and must be lauded by the international community. Other major firms should also invest in this venture to minimize carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

