



Recently, few Apple Watch SE users in South-Korea have reported some overheating problems of their wearable Apple devices, according to Reddit post.

As per some officials, some modules of Apple watch SE became heated to the point that it damaged the display of the Watch and also burnt the wrist of users. Few people complained that they face the same overheating issue while charging their Apple Watch. Other people reported that they feel the burning sensation on their wrist while wearing a watch.

Apple Watch SE is Witnessing Overheating Issues

Moreover, the problem popped up within a few days of using a watch, and later a yellow spot of self-damage appear on the Apple Watch’s display screen. The yellow dot is a horrible sign of overheating. If the heat is damaging the Watch’s display screen, then it can be very harmful to human skin.

Besides this, it looks like the issue is originating from the upper side of the display connector. Most probably the place between the Digital crown and the Taptic Engine of the Watch. Furthermore, few affected users who came forward with their Apple’s Watch complaint got their refund from Apple. The Company is looking forward to solving this issue, and they are planning to get back to its loyal customers with a personal response in a few days.

As we all know, the problem is unneglectable, but still, it has not spread all over the world, it is still limited to a small group of people in South-Korea only. Maybe only South-Korean models of Apple Watch SE are facing this overheating problem.

Although, the Apple watch was introduced along with the Apple Watch 6 model, and it was a budget-friendly device for the Apple users who do not want to spend extra money on watches.

The Apple Watch SE got all the essential features of the flagship model, and it had the same design. However, this SE model was having an old processor and also lacking the ECG monitoring app, Blood oxygen app, and an Always-On display. Moreover, the SE model went on sale on the 18th of September.

