Apple’s Airpods were not a hit when it was launched back in 2016. People did not like its shape or material and started making memes. But later on, the users started liking them and the AirPods became a hit for the company. Soon it became the symbol of modernism. Now, AirPods can be found everywhere: in-ears at Starbucks, airports and more recently, on Zoom and WebEx calls during the pandemic. Apple has just launched a MacBook at an event on Monday. But it is worth mentioning here that Apple’s Airpods 3 stole the show.

For the first time in two years, Apple updated the AirPods line. The $179 AirPods 3 promise spatial audio, better sound quality, a longer-lasting battery, a new contour design and customizable sound that adapts to what the ear is hearing, a feature already available on Apple’s higher-end AirPods Pro line. They also come with shorter stems and without the plastic tips found on their predecessors and small tweaks.

How AirPods Became Apple’s Hottest Product – AirPods 3 are also Live

Interestingly, Apple has cut the price of the second-generation AirPods to $129. Surely it will help the company attract more customers. Also, it will compete with a growing number of similar products from the likes of Amazon, Google and Samsung.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said AirPods could represent about 5% of Apple’s total revenue this year and he predicts it will likely grow by 20% by 2022 due largely to the new model and the cheaper AirPods 2. He estimates Apple will sell 100 million units by next year.

The “company has turned this into a $20 billion annual business, a major feather in the cap for Apple,” Ives told.

Part of the appeal is that AirPods work seamlessly. Like many Apple products, they come with minimal setup. They are intuitive to use, pair easily to Apple’s other devices and are well designed. Apple also removed the 3.5-inch headset jack from its iPhone 7 in 2016. It was a controversial move that angered some customers but also later pushed people toward wireless earbuds and headphones. Which we can say play a vital role in the publicity of Airpods.

“Apple has pulled off a masterstroke by taking items out of the iPhone box … so then users are guided towards the purchase of additional premium-priced accessories,” said David McQueen, research director at market research firm ABI Research. “Apple is basically saying, these are aspirational products, and if you can afford to spend around $1,000 on a phone you can spend another few hundred dollars or so on our accessories.”

It is a certain thing that by lowering the entry-level price for AirPods, Apple is once again betting on the winning strategy it has used for products like the iPhone and Apple Watch. In addition to it, it’s premium AirPods Pro costs $259 and Apple’s over-the-ear headset, the AirPods Max, sells for $550. Offering a range not only encourages more customers to purchase Apple products but allows them to fall deeper into its device and app ecosystem, according to Ramon Llamas, director at market research firm IDC.

“Because [AirPods] are so ingrained into the Apple ecosystem with Apple Music and Apple Fitness+, Apple loyalists — of which there are millions — prefer to stay with the Apple brand instead of considering another brand,” Llamas said.

Source: CNN