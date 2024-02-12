Chinese and Pakistani researchers are collaborating to enhance Pakistan’s urban infrastructure by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This initiative is part of the broader Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Through the application of AI, these efforts aim to create smarter and safer cities in Pakistan, improving various aspects of urban living such as transportation, public safety, and resource management. This partnership underscores the potential of AI to address complex urban challenges and contribute to sustainable development in the region.

According to a report by Gwadar Pro on Sunday, numerous research projects are currently moving forward methodically. Dr. Wu Jun, Director of the CPInS Lab, highlighted significant advancements in UAV control systems and AI recognition localization. These developments mark the initial stages of implementing smart city solutions in Pakistan, showcasing the collaborative efforts between Chinese and Pakistani researchers in advancing urban technologies.

“Through this platform, our mature research results could be deeply connected with local projects in Pakistan, providing smart city-related products and intelligent solutions according to local conditions. We can effectively implement core technologies and products such as smart street lights and smart videos to improve local urban governance.”

Seemab Latif, Head of the Pakistani arm of the lab and Associate Professor at the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) at NUST, emphasized the significance of scientific and technological collaboration for Pakistan’s socio-economic advancement. Recognizing China’s global leadership in the AI industry and Pakistan’s vast potential in scientific and technological innovation, Latif highlighted the opportunity for substantial progress through deeper bilateral cooperation. This collaboration could position Pakistan as a key AI development hub in South Asia, leveraging its growing expertise in the field.

Latif mentioned that the lab is leveraging Chinese technology to advance smart city initiatives, focusing on projects like efficient traffic management systems and infrastructure monitoring in Pakistan. Currently, adapting to local needs, the lab has initiated pilot projects for license plate recognition systems and intelligent security systems in the country.

Dr. Wu expressed optimism, stating, “More Pakistani residents will soon benefit from the safety and convenience afforded by intelligent systems.” The collaborative efforts have yielded significant results. Addressing Pakistan’s vulnerability to floods, researchers from both countries collaborated on the development of a crucial tool, the “UAV-assisted edge framework for real-time disaster management,” offering a more scientific and efficient approach to flood response efforts.

In addition to technology transfer, talent exchange, and training are also pivotal objectives of the lab’s establishment. Currently, the lab has enlisted four exceptional postdoctoral fellows from Pakistan to work in Guangzhou for an extended period of time. This exchange program aims to facilitate ongoing collaboration and knowledge sharing between the two countries. Furthermore, the lab plans to continue recruiting students from Pakistan in the coming years, fostering a dynamic environment for learning and innovation.

While Pakistan’s artificial intelligence sector is still in its nascent stages, the country boasts a wealth of scientific and technological talent. Dr. Wu expressed confidence that, through continued collaboration with China, Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a leading hub for artificial intelligence development in South Asia and beyond.