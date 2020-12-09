The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) has recognized Shazia Sadiq, a Pakistani computer scientist, for her innovative STEM research. Her work has been recognized for developing solutions for Business Information Systems to more effectively process information, significantly improving business process management, governance, and risk and compliance data.

ATSE Recognizes Pakistani Scientist for Innovative STEM Research

According to Prof Sadiq said: “In 2020, it’s hard to imagine a business without technology, but how to get the alignment right between the two has been one of the hardest research questions, over the years. I’m really excited to be part of this game-changing period in history where all of these advancements through disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science are transforming how we work.”

Congratulations to Shazia Sadiq – Pakistan’s computer scientist for getting recognized by the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) for her innovative STEM research. Truly making the entire country proud of her. Well-done Shazia!!! @GdNewsPakistan pic.twitter.com/bIzwVu1gYA — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 8, 2020

About Shazia Sadiq:

Currently, Shazia Sadiq works in the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering at The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia. She is part of the Data and Knowledge Engineering (DKE) research group. She is also involved in teaching and research in databases and information systems.

Shazia completed her PhD in information systems from the University of Queensland in 2002 and MS in Computer Science from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok, Thailand. In 1989, Shazia received an MSc degree in computer science from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

This year, Shazia Sadiq has named among 25 new Fellows elected to the ATSE. According to Professor Bradlow, “ATSE Fellows are elected by their peers for outstanding contributions to advancing engineering, technology and applied science: these are the best of the best”

