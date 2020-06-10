Ayeza Khan, the leading star of Meray Paas Tum ho, has hit six million followers on Instagram. She has extended gratitude to the fans for their support. The actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared the good news with the fans.

Ayeza Khan Hits 6M on Instagram

She wrote, “6 million followers. A dream, truly.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the support and love that you all show me. Every single one of you is the reason why I stand where I do today.”

A few days ago, Sadaf Kanwal- a famous Pakistani model- has become the first Pakistani model to receive 1 Million followers on Instagram by uploading her gorgeous selfies on her handle. Instagram is not just app but it keeps the fans attached to their favourite celebrities and they get the chance to know about them via the app.