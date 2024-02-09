Disney and Epic Games have joined forces to embark on an ambitious project aimed at creating a vast and immersive gaming universe. This collaboration involves Disney investing a substantial $1.5 billion in an equity stake in Epic Games.

While specific details about this metaverse-like endeavour remain limited, Disney provides some insight into its vision for the project. The new universe, described as world-class and expansive, will not only integrate with Fortnite but also offer a diverse range of experiences for consumers. It will serve as a platform where players can engage with content, characters, and stories from beloved franchises such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. Users will have the opportunity to shape their narratives, express their fandom, and interact with fellow fans in a distinctly Disney manner. All of this will be made possible through the utilization of Unreal Engine.

Disney and Epic Games Forge $1.5 Billion Partnership: Unveiling a New Gaming Universe

This collaboration between Disney and Epic Games echoes Epic’s previous partnership with Lego, which resulted in the creation of Lego Fortnite. The success of this venture marked a significant shift for Fortnite, transitioning it from a battle royale game into a multifaceted platform offering various gaming experiences. Alongside Lego Fortnite, Epic introduced other games like Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, expanding the game’s scope beyond its original concept.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Disney and Fortnite have collaborated, with numerous Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney characters making appearances in the game. In 2020, Fortnite even hosted an entire season themed around Marvel characters, further solidifying the relationship between the two entities.

While Epic has been vocal about its vision for building a metaverse, Disney had previously scaled back its efforts in this space, disbanding its dedicated metaverse division. However, with this latest collaboration, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger expresses enthusiasm about the opportunities it presents for growth and expansion within the gaming industry.

Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, shares Iger’s sentiment, highlighting the partnership as an opportunity to create something entirely new—a persistent, open, and interoperable ecosystem that bridges the Disney and Fortnite communities.

While the exact launch date of this metaverse remains unknown, the collaboration has already resulted in exciting developments, such as a Mandalorian-themed update for Rocket League, which falls under the Epic Games umbrella. This announcement offers a glimpse into the innovative possibilities that lie ahead as Disney and Epic Games join forces to redefine the gaming and entertainment landscape.