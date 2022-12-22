Beat Drop: PUBG Mobile launches its new music label

Advertisement

To entice more players, PUBG Mobile launched a music label called Beat Drop for in-game music.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile, like other live service games, has prioritised music integration for its customers. The video gaming platform previously organised its inaugural virtual performance with the K-pop girl group Black Pink.

“The new PUBG Mobile music label intends to put a spotlight on fantastic up-and-coming musicians throughout the world, compose industry-defining tunes alongside existing icons, and present players with epic songs to heighten their PUBG Mobile experience,” according to the PUBG Mobile press team.

Advertisement

As of yet, the team has not provided any other information on how the new record label will appear or which musicians will be included on PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has been a huge hit, with over 1 billion downloads. The establishment of a new music label is expected to help the platform maintain and recruit users.

Advertisement

This year, PUBG Mobile organised its first virtual concert, featuring the K-pop girl group Blackpink. Roblox has staged concerts with musicians such as Royal Blood and Lil Nas X. Fortnite is well-known for its lavish in-game events that include celebrities such as Marshmello and Ariana Grande, and the game even allows you to listen to real-world music when you get in your car and turn on the radio. Music tie-ins in video games involve more than just performances.